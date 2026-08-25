You must try these apple and cinnamon drinks
What's the story
Apples and cinnamon are the perfect combination to create cozy drinks that can warm you up on a chilly day. The sweetness of apples and the spicy aroma of cinnamon come together to create a comforting experience. Be it a hot drink or a chilled one, this combination can be used in various ways to create delicious, easy-to-make beverages. Here are some ways to enjoy apples and cinnamon in your drinks.
Tip 1
Hot apple cinnamon tea
Hot apple cinnamon tea is an easy drink that can be prepared in no time.
Just steep some apple slices with a cinnamon stick in hot water for around five minutes.
You can add honey or sugar for sweetness, if you like.
This tea is perfect for sipping on a cool evening, giving you warmth and relaxation.
Tip 2
Chilled apple cinnamon punch
For those who prefer chilled drinks, an apple cinnamon punch is the way to go.
Mix apple juice with a dash of lemon juice, and add some cinnamon sticks for flavor.
Serve it over ice, and garnish with fresh apple slices for an added touch.
This punch makes for a refreshing yet cozy drink option for gatherings or casual get-togethers.
Tip 3
Creamy apple cinnamon smoothie
A creamy apple cinnamon smoothie is a nutritious way to start your day or have as an afternoon snack.
Blend together some peeled apples, yogurt or milk, a pinch of cinnamon, and ice cubes until smooth.
The result is a thick, creamy smoothie that's both filling and flavorful.
Tip 4
Spiced apple cider
Spiced apple cider is a classic fall favorite that never goes out of style.
Heat up some apple cider with whole cloves, allspice berries, and fresh ginger slices for an aromatic experience.
Let it simmer on low heat for about 20 minutes before serving hot with orange slices as garnish, if desired.