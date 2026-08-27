Apples v/s pears: Which has more fiber?
What's the story
Apples and pears are two of the most popular fruits, loved for their taste and health benefits. One of the most common queries is about their fiber content, which is important for a healthy diet. Both fruits offer fiber, but how do they compare? This article delves into the fiber content of apples and pears, helping you make an informed choice based on your dietary needs.
Apples
Fiber content in apples
Apples are famous for their fiber content, especially when eaten with the skin.
A medium-sized apple has about four grams of dietary fiber.
This makes apples a great option for those looking to up their fiber intake without much effort.
The soluble fiber in apples can help with digestion and keep cholesterol levels in check.
Pears
Fiber content in pears
Pears are also high in dietary fiber, often surpassing apples in the same serving size.
A medium pear has about five to six grams of fiber.
The high fiber content makes pears an excellent choice for improving digestive health and feeling full after meals.
Pears are also rich in soluble and insoluble fibers, making them a great choice for digestive health.
Fiber types
Soluble v/s insoluble fiber
Both apples and pears provide soluble and insoluble fiber.
Soluble fiber helps regulate blood sugar levels and lowers cholesterol, while insoluble fiber promotes regular bowel movements by adding bulk to stool.
Eating both types of fiber is important for a balanced diet, and both fruits provide them in good amounts.
Dietary choice
Choosing based on dietary needs
When choosing between apples and pears based on fiber content, consider your dietary needs.
If you want to up your soluble fiber intake for heart health or blood sugar control, both fruits are great options.
However, if you're focusing more on overall daily fiber intake or digestive regularity, pears may have a slight edge due to their higher overall fiber content per serving.