Apricot or peach: Which has more vitamin A?

Apricots and peaches are two of the most popular fruits, both known for their unique flavors and nutritional benefits. One of the most important nutrients in these fruits is vitamin A, which is important for maintaining good vision, skin health, and immune function. Knowing how apricots and peaches differ in vitamin A content can help you make better dietary choices. Here's a look at the vitamin A content of apricots and peaches.

#1 Apricot's vitamin A content Apricots are also a great source of vitamin A, thanks to their beta-carotene content. One serving (about 100 grams) of apricots can provide around 64 micrograms of vitamin A. This makes them an excellent choice for those looking to up their intake of this important nutrient. The bright orange color of apricots indicates the presence of beta-carotene, which converts into vitamin A in the body.

#2 Peach's vitamin A contribution Peaches also provide a decent amount of vitamin A but slightly less than apricots. A serving of about 100 grams of peaches provides roughly 21 micrograms of vitamin A. While they may not be as rich in this nutrient as apricots, peaches still make a healthy addition to your diet with other essential nutrients such as vitamin C and fiber.

#3 Comparing nutritional benefits When comparing apricots and peaches on the basis of vitamin A content, it's clear that apricots have a higher concentration of this nutrient. However, both fruits have other nutritional benefits that make them worth including in your diet. While apricots are richer in beta-carotene, peaches provide more vitamin C per serving, which helps boost immunity and skin health.