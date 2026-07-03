5 delicious ways to use apricots and tamarind
What's the story
Apricots and tamarind are two versatile ingredients that can add a unique twist to your everyday meals. While apricots are sweet and slightly tart, tamarind lends a tangy flavor. They can be used in a variety of dishes, be it sweet or savory. Here are five creative ways to use apricot and tamarind in your cooking, adding new dimensions to familiar recipes.
Dish 1
Apricot and tamarind chutney
Apricot and tamarind chutney makes for a delicious condiment that goes well with snacks and main courses alike. To prepare this chutney, cook dried apricots with tamarind paste, sugar, and spices such as cumin and coriander. The end result is a sweet-and-sour chutney that goes well with Indian breads or can be used as a dip for appetizers.
Dish 2
Apricot-tamarind glaze for roasted vegetables
An apricot-tamarind glaze can take roasted vegetables up a notch. Mix apricot jam with tamarind paste, olive oil, and a dash of balsamic vinegar to make this glaze. Brush it over vegetables like carrots or sweet potatoes before roasting them in the oven. The glaze caramelizes beautifully, giving the vegetables a sweet, yet tangy finish.
Dish 3
Tamarind-apricot salad dressing
Make a refreshing salad dressing by mixing apricot puree with tamarind concentrate, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. This dressing goes well with mixed greens or fruit salads, giving them an unexpected burst of flavor without overpowering them. The combination of apricot sweetness and tamarind tartness makes for an exciting alternative to regular salad dressings.
Dish 4
Apricot-tamarind sauce for grilled tofu
An apricot-tamarind sauce can be used to marinate grilled tofu or any other plant-based protein you like. Mix equal parts of apricot preserves and tamarind paste with soy sauce and ginger for an aromatic marinade. Let the tofu soak in this mixture before grilling it for a smoky, yet flavorful bite.
Dish 5
Sweet-tart apricot-tamarind dessert bars
For dessert lovers looking for something different from traditional sweets, try making apricot-tamarind bars! Blend dried apricots with tamarind pulp, oats, honey (or maple syrup), and nuts like almonds or walnuts into a crust-like base; bake until golden brown, then top with melted dark chocolate, if desired. These bars offer a delightful balance between sweetness from the fruit and tartness from the tamarind, making them a perfect treat any time of day.