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5 delicious ways to use apricots and tamarind

By Simran Jeet 11:13 am Jul 03, 202611:13 am

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Apricots and tamarind are two versatile ingredients that can add a unique twist to your everyday meals. While apricots are sweet and slightly tart, tamarind lends a tangy flavor. They can be used in a variety of dishes, be it sweet or savory. Here are five creative ways to use apricot and tamarind in your cooking, adding new dimensions to familiar recipes.