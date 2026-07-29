How to use argan oil in your beauty routine
What's the story
African argan oil, often referred to as liquid gold, is becoming a popular choice for skincare enthusiasts across the globe. Extracted from the nuts of the argan tree native to Morocco, this oil is packed with essential fatty acids and vitamin E. Its moisturizing and nourishing properties make it an ideal choice for those looking for natural skincare solutions. Here are five ways to use African argan oil in your skincare routine.
Tip 1
Moisturizer for all skin types
Argan oil makes for an excellent moisturizer, suitable for all skin types, be it dry, oily, or combination skin.
Its lightweight texture ensures that it penetrates the skin easily, without leaving a greasy residue behind.
Applying a few drops of argan oil after cleansing can help lock in moisture and keep your skin hydrated all day long.
Tip 2
Hair treatment for shine and softness
Not just skin, argan oil also works wonders for your hair. It tames frizz, adds shine, and softens hair strands.
Just apply a small amount on damp hair before styling, or use it as a finishing touch on dry hair to tame flyaways and enhance shine.
Tip 3
Anti-aging benefits with Vitamin E
Packed with vitamin E, argan oil also offers anti-aging benefits by fighting free radicals that cause premature aging.
Regular use can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while improving skin elasticity.
Apply it as part of your nighttime routine to allow its restorative properties to work overnight.
Tip 4
Nail care for strength and flexibility
Argan oil can also be used to strengthen nails and soften cuticles.
Its nourishing properties prevent nails from becoming brittle or splitting, while keeping cuticles healthy.
Massage one drop or two onto nails and cuticles regularly for best results.
Tip 5
Makeup remover alternative
Argan oil doubles up as an effective makeup remover, thanks to its ability to dissolve makeup products without drying out the skin.
Just apply a few drops onto a cotton pad or directly onto your face, gently wipe away makeup residue, and then rinse with warm water if desired.