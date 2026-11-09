Foodies, these Argentine snacks are awesome!
What's the story
Argentina, a country famous for its rich culture and history, has a lot to offer in terms of snacks. These treats are not just delicious but also reflect the diverse culinary traditions of the nation. From savory pastries to sweet delights, Argentine snacks have something for everyone. Here are five must-try Argentine snacks that give you a taste of this South American country's vibrant food scene.
Dish 1
Empanadas: A savory delight
Empanadas are a staple in Argentine cuisine. These pastry pockets are filled with a variety of fillings, from cheese and spinach.
Baked or fried, empanadas are perfect for any occasion, be it a quick snack or a full meal.
They are usually served with chimichurri sauce, which adds an extra layer of flavor to the dish.
Dish 2
Alfajores: Sweet indulgence
Alfajores are traditional Argentine cookies filled with dulce de leche and coated in powdered sugar or chocolate.
These sweet treats are loved by locals and visitors alike. The cookies have a delicate texture that complements the creamy filling perfectly.
Alfajores can be found in bakeries across Argentina and make for an excellent dessert option.
Dish 3
Provoleta: Cheesy goodness
Provoleta is a popular appetizer in Argentina, consisting of provolone cheese grilled until it's melted and slightly browned.
Usually seasoned with oregano and chili flakes, this dish is served hot with crusty bread for dipping.
Provoleta is an ideal choice for cheese lovers looking for something different from regular cheese dishes.
Dish 4
Choclo con queso: Corn with cheese
Choclo con queso is a simple yet satisfying snack that combines boiled corn on the cob with cheese.
The corn used in this dish is larger than what you may be used to, giving it a unique texture and flavor profile when paired with cheese such as queso fresco or mozzarella.
This combination makes for an enjoyable experience that highlights Argentina's agricultural bounty.
Dish 5
Facturas: Pastry perfection
Facturas are flaky pastries filled with custard or fruit preserves, often enjoyed during breakfast or afternoon tea time in Argentina.
They come in various shapes, such as medialunas (crescent-shaped) or vigilantes (rectangular), each offering its own unique taste experience.
These pastries are typically enjoyed alongside coffee or mate tea, making them an integral part of daily life throughout the country.