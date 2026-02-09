These Armenian wedding traditions are so intriguing!

Armenian weddings are steeped in tradition, with apricots playing a key role in many of them. The fruit, which is native to Armenia, is a symbol of fertility and prosperity in Armenian culture. From the wedding ceremony to the reception, apricots are used in various ways to bless the couple and celebrate their union. Here are five apricot traditions that are commonly seen in Armenian weddings.

#1 Apricot blessings during ceremony During the wedding ceremony, apricots are often blessed by the priest as a sign of fertility and abundance. The couple may hold or exchange apricots as part of the ritual, signifying their hopes for a fruitful marriage. This tradition highlights the importance of apricots in Armenian culture and their association with positive outcomes in life.

#2 Apricot pastries at reception Apricot pastries are a staple at Armenian wedding receptions. These sweet treats are made with dried apricots and other local ingredients, giving guests a taste of traditional Armenian cuisine. Serving these pastries isn't just about food, it's a way to honor cultural heritage and share it with loved ones.

Advertisement

#3 Apricot tree planting ceremony Some couples also opt for planting an apricot tree on their wedding day as a symbolic gesture for their growing family. The act represents rooting themselves firmly in tradition while looking forward to future growth together. It also serves as a lasting reminder of their commitment every time they see the tree flourish over the years.

Advertisement

#4 Dried apricot favors for guests As wedding favors, guests are often given small bags filled with dried apricots or apricot-based products like jams or candies. This gesture allows attendees to take home a piece of the celebration while also enjoying something uniquely tied to Armenian culture. It is both thoughtful and practical, ensuring everyone leaves with sweet memories from this special occasion.