A beginner's guide to aromatherapy foot baths

Selecting the right essential oils is key to a successful aromatherapy foot bath.

Lavender is a popular choice for its calming properties, while peppermint can refresh and invigorate.

If you are looking for relaxation, chamomile or eucalyptus might be ideal.

Always ensure that the oils are pure and suitable for topical use.

Start with one or two drops per bath to gauge your body's response before experimenting with different combinations.