How to grow arrowroot at home
What's the story
Growing arrowroot at home can be a rewarding experience, especially if you are looking for a natural source of starch. The tropical plant is easy to grow and requires minimal care. With the right conditions and care, you can harvest arrowroot successfully. Here are some practical tips to help you grow and harvest arrowroot effectively, ensuring a bountiful yield.
Tip 1
Choosing the right location
Selecting the right location is key to growing arrowroot.
The plant flourishes in well-drained soil with a pH of six to seven.
Make sure the spot gets plenty of sunlight, but also has some shade during the hottest part of the day.
Avoid areas with stagnant water, as it can cause root rot.
Tip 2
Preparing the soil
Soil preparation is essential for healthy arrowroot growth.
Start by tilling the soil to a depth of about 12 inches and mix in organic matter like compost or well-rotted manure. This improves soil fertility and drainage.
Make sure there are no weeds, debris, or other obstacles that can compete with the young plants.
Tip 3
Planting arrowroot rhizomes
Planting should ideally be done at the beginning of the rainy season to ensure adequate moisture for germination.
Dig holes about three inches deep, and place each rhizome horizontally in the hole, spacing them around two feet apart.
Cover them lightly with soil, and water gently to avoid displacing them.
Tip 4
Watering and maintenance tips
Consistent watering is key, particularly during dry spells, but be careful not to overwater as it may lead to rot.
Mulching around plants can help retain moisture, suppress weeds effectively, and improve soil health.
Keep an eye out for pests like aphids or mites, and treat any infestations promptly with appropriate measures.
Tip 5
Harvesting arrowroot properly
Arrowroots are usually ready for harvest about 10 months after planting, when leaves turn yellow and die back naturally.
Use a spade or fork gently to lift rhizomes from the ground without damaging them too much, then rinse thoroughly under running water before storage or use in recipes.