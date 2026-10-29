Arrowroot: Make tasty treats with this gluten-free kitchen ingredient
What's the story
Arrowroot is a versatile, gluten-free starch that can be used in a number of dishes. Extracted from the roots of tropical plants, it has a neutral flavor and smooth texture, making it an ideal thickening agent. It is easy to digest and a great alternative to cornstarch for those with dietary restrictions. Here are five delightful arrowroot recipes that showcase its culinary potential.
Dish 1
Arrowroot pudding delight
Arrowroot pudding is a simple, yet satisfying dessert that highlights the starch's thickening properties.
To make this pudding, mix arrowroot powder with milk or a non-dairy alternative over low heat until it thickens.
Sweeten with sugar or honey, and add vanilla extract for flavor.
This creamy treat can be enjoyed warm or chilled, and makes for a comforting dessert option.
Dish 2
Gluten-free arrowroot cookies
Arrowroot cookies are an excellent choice for anyone looking for gluten-free snacks.
Simply combine arrowroot powder with almond flour, baking soda, and a pinch of salt in a bowl.
In another bowl, mix melted coconut oil, maple syrup, and vanilla extract before combining the wet and dry ingredients to form dough.
Bake until golden brown for delicious cookies that everyone can enjoy.
Dish 3
Creamy arrowroot soup base
Using arrowroot as a thickener in soups gives them a creamy texture without adding dairy products.
Start by sautéing onions and garlic in olive oil until soft.
Add vegetable broth and bring it to a boil before whisking in dissolved arrowroot powder mixed with cold water.
This will thicken your soup beautifully without altering its flavor profile.
Dish 4
Arrowroot flatbreads made easy
Arrowroot flatbreads are easy to prepare and a great accompaniment to any meal.
Combine equal parts of arrowroot powder and water to form a dough.
Roll out thinly, and cook on a hot skillet until both sides are lightly browned.
These flatbreads are perfect for dipping or as a wrap for your favorite fillings.
Dish 5
Sweet potato-arrowroot mash
Sweet potato-arrowroot mash is a nutritious side dish that combines the natural sweetness of sweet potatoes with the smoothness of arrowroot.
Boil peeled sweet potatoes until tender, then mash them with a little butter or olive oil for richness.
Gradually add dissolved arrowroot powder to achieve the desired consistency, seasoning with salt and pepper to taste.