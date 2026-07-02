Arrowroot pancakes make for a great gluten-free breakfast option

Healthy dishes you can make with arrowroot flour

By Vinita Jain 02:29 pm Jul 02, 202602:29 pm

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Arrowroot flour, a versatile gluten-free option, is becoming a popular choice for those looking for healthy alternatives in their kitchen. Extracted from the tropical arrowroot plant, this flour is known for its light texture and neutral flavor. It can be used in several recipes to add thickness and improve the texture of dishes without overpowering them. Here are five healthy recipes using arrowroot flour that you can easily whip up at home.