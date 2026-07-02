Healthy dishes you can make with arrowroot flour
What's the story
Arrowroot flour, a versatile gluten-free option, is becoming a popular choice for those looking for healthy alternatives in their kitchen. Extracted from the tropical arrowroot plant, this flour is known for its light texture and neutral flavor. It can be used in several recipes to add thickness and improve the texture of dishes without overpowering them. Here are five healthy recipes using arrowroot flour that you can easily whip up at home.
Dish 1
Arrowroot pancakes with berries
Arrowroot pancakes make for a great gluten-free breakfast option. Just mix arrowroot flour with almond milk and a pinch of salt to make a smooth batter. Cook in a non-stick pan until golden brown on both sides. Top with fresh berries and a drizzle of honey or maple syrup for sweetness. These pancakes are light, fluffy, and packed with antioxidants from the berries.
Dish 2
Creamy arrowroot vegetable soup
For a comforting bowl of soup, use arrowroot flour as a thickening agent. Sauté onions, garlic, carrots, and celery until tender. Add vegetable broth and bring to a simmer. Mix arrowroot flour with cold water to form a slurry and gradually add it to the soup while stirring continuously until it thickens. This soup is rich in vitamins and minerals from the vegetables.
Dish 3
Arrowroot flatbreads with herbs
Arrowroot flatbreads are easy to make and go well with any meal. Just combine arrowroot flour with water, olive oil, and herbs like rosemary or thyme to make a dough. Roll out into thin rounds and cook on a hot griddle until they puff up slightly. These flatbreads are perfect for dipping or as a side dish.
Dish 4
Gluten-free arrowroot cookies
For those with a sweet tooth but looking for healthier options, arrowroot cookies are the way to go. Cream coconut oil with coconut sugar until fluffy. Add vanilla extract before gradually mixing in arrowroot flour until you get a dough-like consistency. Shape small balls onto baking sheets, flattening each slightly before baking at 180 degrees Celsius for about 10 minutes or until lightly golden brown around the edges.
Dish 5
Arrowroot fruit smoothie bowl
For an energizing smoothie bowl, blend bananas, mangoes, spinach leaves, almond milk, and ice cubes until smooth. Pour into a bowl, then sprinkle generously with granola, chia seeds, and sliced almonds. Finish by dusting lightly with powdered sugar, if desired. This nutritious meal is ideal for breakfast, brunch, or a post-workout snack. It provides essential nutrients and keeps you full for hours.