How to make tasty dishes with arrowroot flour

Arrowroot pancakes are a delicious alternative to regular pancakes.

Mix arrowroot flour with coconut milk, a pinch of salt, and a little sweetener to make a smooth batter.

Cook on a non-stick pan until golden brown on both sides.

These pancakes are light and fluffy, making them perfect for breakfast or brunch.

The coconut milk adds a subtle sweetness that goes well with the arrowroot's natural flavor.