How to make tasty dishes with arrowroot flour
What's the story
Arrowroot flour, a versatile gluten-free option, is perfect for those looking to explore new culinary horizons. Made from the tropical arrowroot plant's rhizome, this flour is celebrated for its light texture and neutral flavor. It can be used in various recipes, giving a unique twist to traditional dishes. Here are five delightful recipes that highlight arrowroot flour's versatility and ease of use in everyday cooking.
Dish 1
Arrowroot pancakes with coconut milk
Arrowroot pancakes are a delicious alternative to regular pancakes.
Mix arrowroot flour with coconut milk, a pinch of salt, and a little sweetener to make a smooth batter.
Cook on a non-stick pan until golden brown on both sides.
These pancakes are light and fluffy, making them perfect for breakfast or brunch.
The coconut milk adds a subtle sweetness that goes well with the arrowroot's natural flavor.
Dish 2
Gluten-free arrowroot cookies
For those with gluten sensitivities, arrowroot cookies make a delicious treat.
Simply mix arrowroot flour with butter, sugar, vanilla extract, and baking powder to prepare the dough.
Shape small balls and flatten them slightly before baking at 180 degrees Celsius until they turn golden brown.
These cookies have a crisp texture and mild sweetness that make them perfect for any occasion.
Dish 3
Creamy arrowroot pudding
Arrowroot pudding is an easy dessert that highlights the flour's thickening properties.
Mix arrowroot flour with milk or plant-based milk over low heat while stirring continuously until it thickens into a creamy consistency.
Sweeten with sugar or honey as desired, and add vanilla extract for flavoring if you like.
This pudding can be served warm or chilled as per preference.
Dish 4
Savory arrowroot flatbreads
Arrowroot flatbreads make for an excellent side dish or snack option.
Just combine arrowroot flour with water and salt to form a dough-like consistency.
Roll out thin circles, and cook them in a skillet until they puff up slightly.
These flatbreads go well with dips like hummus or can be enjoyed on their own.
Dish 5
Arrowroot-thickened vegetable soup
To thicken vegetable soup without altering its taste too much, use arrowroot powder instead of cornstarch or other thickeners.
Mix one tablespoon of arrowroot powder with two tablespoons of cold water until smooth. Then stir it into the simmering soup just before serving time.
This method ensures a glossy finish to the soup without clumping, making it visually appealing and deliciously satisfying.