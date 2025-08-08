Dry brushing: A must-try for glowing skin 

You may have heard of dry brushing, a skincare technique that uses a natural bristle brush to exfoliate the skin. The practice has gained momentum owing to its benefits in improving the texture of skin and promoting circulation. By brushing the skin gently in certain patterns, one can enhance their skincare regimen without expensive products or treatments. Here's how dry brushing can help you get clear, glowing skin.

Brush selection Choosing the right brush Choosing the right brush is essential for dry brushing. Choose a brush with natural bristles because synthetic ones can be too abrasive on the skin. The handle should be long enough to access all parts of your body easily. A removable head can also come in handy for more accurate control while using it.

Technique tips Proper technique matters The technique you use for dry brushing has a lot to do with how effective it is. Begin at your feet and move upwards toward your heart in long, sweeping motions. Use a gentle pressure to avoid any irritation, especially on sensitive areas such as face or neck. Be consistent; try to add this practice into your routine several times a week.

Additional benefits Benefits beyond exfoliation While exfoliation is the major benefit of dry brushing, it also encourages lymphatic drainage and enhances circulation. The process removes toxins from the body and may even diminish the appearance of cellulite over time. It may also invigorate your senses by giving an energizing start to your day.