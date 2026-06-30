A creamy artichoke dip is the perfect appetizer for any gathering

Make every meal better with these 5 artichoke dishes

By Vinita Jain 02:23 pm Jun 30, 202602:23 pm

What's the story

Artichokes are a versatile ingredient that can elevate the simplest of dishes. Their unique flavor and texture make them a favorite in many cuisines. Whether you are looking for a quick snack or a full meal, artichokes can be the star of the show. Here are five delightful dishes that highlight the culinary potential of artichokes, each offering a different way to enjoy this intriguing vegetable.