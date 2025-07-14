Bored with your regular hairstyles? Try these!

Artistic updos provide a creative way to style hair, turning everyday looks into stunning masterpieces. These techniques are not only easy but also give way to personal expression and flair. Whether you're gearing up for an occasion or just want to try something new, these updo styles can be easily achieved at home. With a few tools and a little practice, you can master these artistic hairstyles.

Twist Twisted elegance The twisted elegance technique is all about creating twists in the hair and pinning them into place. This style works best for medium to long hair, and gives a touch of sophistication without much effort. Begin by sectioning the hair and twisting each before securing it with pins. The result? A polished look that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

Braid Braided crown A braided crown gives you a royal feel that's timeless and versatile at the same time. For this look, braid two sections on either side of the head and wrap them around to make a crown-like shape. Secure with bobby pins for good measure. This technique works best on long hair but can be altered for shorter lengths by using smaller braids.

Bun Messy bun with flair The messy bun with flair marries casual ease with artistic touches, making it ideal for any day out or casual event. Pull the hair into a loose bun at the preferred height, letting a few strands fall naturally around the face for softness. Throw in some decorative pins or clips to elevate the look further.

Knot Knotted chignon A knotted chignon is an elegant yet understated hairstyle, ideal for formal events or work. Start by dividing the hair into 4-5 sections. Then tie knots of the hair close to the scalp. Tuck the ends carefully and pin them neatly. This way you get a sophisticated looking hairdo that stays put throughout the event, and exudes a sense of traditional charm with modern elegance.