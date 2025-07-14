5 lesser-known Japanese kite flying traditions

Kite flying in Japan isn't merely a hobby; it's a cultural tradition steeped in history. While many are familiar with colorful kites of festivals, few know about the distinct traditions that reflect regional customs and historical influences. These lesser-known kite flying practices provide an insight into Japan's cultural richness, displaying traditions that remain obscure outside the country.

Hamamatsu tradition Hamamatsu Festival kites The Hamamatsu Festival, which takes place in May, involves massive kites called dako which can go up to three meters long. The kites are flown to welcome a newborn child and have the family's crest and child's name written on them. The fun of the festival lies in the competitive kite battles where the participants attempt to cut each other's kite strings using friction.

Shirone Battle Shirone Giant Kite Battle Over Nakanokuchi River in Niigata Prefecture's Shirone district, an annual giant kite battle is held. Participants fly massive kites (up to seven meters wide) and try to entangle their opponents' kites mid-air. The tradition goes back over three centuries and is believed to have stemmed from local disputes being settled through kite battles.

Edo tradition Edo-style kites Edo-style kites, which are rectangular in shape, come with beautiful designs of warriors or mythical creatures. Hailing from Tokyo in the Edo period, these kites were an important part of New Year celebrations. They represented good fortune and prosperity for the coming year. The tradition emphasizes the cultural significance of kite flying in Japan, combining artistic expression with historical importance.

Nagasaki Custom Nagasaki Hata Kiting In Nagasaki, hata are small square-shaped kites made from bamboo frames and covered with paper or cloth. These kites are flown during the Obon season as part of the rituals for worshipping ancestors. The custom is to write messages on the hata before sending them skyward as offerings for the deceased.