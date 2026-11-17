Lentil soup with asafoetida is a comforting dish that highlights the spice's earthy notes.

To make this soup, sauté onions, garlic, and tomatoes with a pinch of asafoetida until they soften.

Add lentils and vegetable broth, and let it simmer until the lentils are tender.

The result is a hearty soup that marries the richness of lentils with the subtle kick of asafoetida.