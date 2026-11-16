Visiting Assam? Don't miss these traditional dishes
What's the story
Assam, a northeastern state in India, is famous for its rich culture and diverse culinary traditions. The breakfasts here are not only delicious but also packed with nutrients. They provide the perfect start to the day. From traditional rice-based dishes to unique herbal teas, Assamese breakfasts offer a variety of flavors and health benefits. Here are five nutritious breakfast options from Assam that can boost your morning routine.
Rice flakes
Poha: A light rice dish
Poha, a light dish made with flattened rice, is a staple breakfast in many Assamese households.
Cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, and peanuts, it is a quick and easy-to-make dish.
Poha is low in calories and high in iron and fiber, making it a healthy option for those looking to maintain their weight or improve digestion.
Rice cakes
Pitha: Traditional rice cakes
Pitha are traditional rice cakes prepared in various forms across Assam. They can be sweet or savory, depending on the fillings used.
Made from rice flour and stuffed with ingredients like jaggery or vegetables, pithas are wholesome and filling.
They provide a good amount of carbohydrates for energy and can be enjoyed with tea or coffee.
Sesame balls
Laru: Sweet sesame balls
Laru are sweet balls made from sesame seeds and jaggery.
They are commonly consumed during festivals, but also make an excellent breakfast option for those with a sweet tooth.
Sesame seeds are rich in calcium and iron, while jaggery adds natural sweetness without refined sugars.
Assamese specialty
Khar: Unique Assamese dish
Khar is an iconic Assamese dish prepared with raw papaya or vegetables cooked with alkali water filtered through the plant's ashes.
This unique preparation gives khar its distinct flavor profile.
It is not only delicious but also offers digestive benefits due to its alkaline properties.
Khar can be served as part of breakfast when paired with rice.
Herbal infusion
Herbal tea: A refreshing start
Herbal tea is an integral part of Assamese culture. Prepared from locally sourced herbs like lemongrass or ginger root, these teas are refreshing and invigorating.
They kickstart your metabolism in the morning. They are caffeine-free alternatives to regular teas or coffees.
They offer a range of health benefits, including improved immunity and reduced stress levels.