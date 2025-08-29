Your travel guide to Assam's tea plantations

Assam 's tea plantations provide a perfect escape for peace seekers. Its sprawling tea gardens give visitors a chance to explore the roots of a beloved beverage. Soak yourself in the culture and history of tea production, all set amidst scenic landscapes, this itinerary gives essential experiences to anyone visiting the famous tea estates of Assam.

#1 Exploring Majuli Island Majuli Island, situated on the Brahmaputra River, is one of the largest river islands in the world. With its colorful festivals and local crafts, the island gives visitors a taste of Assamese culture. Majuli is also home to a number of monasteries that keep the ancient art forms and traditions alive. Travelers can explore the scenic villages on cycles or enjoy boat rides along the river, making it a perfect destination for cultural enthusiasts.

#2 Visiting Jorhat's tea estates Jorhat is also called the "Tea Capital of India" for its many tea estates. You could explore these plantations to know about tea growing and processing methods up, close and personal. Many estates host guided tours where you can see plucking sessions live and sit for tasting sessions of different varieties of Assam tea. This would give you great insights into traditional and modern methods of tea production.

#3 Experiencing Kaziranga National Park Known for its varied wildlife population (including elephants and rhinoceroses, to name a few), Kaziranga National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Close to a number of famous tea plantations, the park provides safari tours for the visitors to experience nature closely. Exploring Kaziranga brings an adventurous touch to any itinerary centered around Assam's natural beauty.