These coastal villages in Australia are worth the trip
What's the story
Australia's coastline is dotted with many hidden gems, which are often overlooked by tourists. These coastal villages provide a unique blend of natural beauty, rich culture, and serene environment. From pristine beaches to lush greenery, these places are perfect for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. Here are some of Australia's best-kept secrets along the coast.
#1
Explore the charm of Port Fairy
Port Fairy is a quaint fishing village on Victoria's southwest coast.
Famous for its historic buildings and cobblestone streets, this village gives a glimpse into the past.
You can explore the Griffiths Island Lighthouse or relax on the beautiful beaches.
The village also hosts several festivals throughout the year, making it a lively place to visit.
#2
Discover the beauty of Byron Bay
Byron Bay is famous for its stunning beaches and vibrant culture.
Located in New South Wales, this coastal town is perfect for surfing enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.
You can hike up to Cape Byron Lighthouse for panoramic views, or take a dip in the crystal-clear waters of Main Beach.
Byron Bay also has a thriving arts scene with galleries and live music venues.
#3
Experience tranquility in Dunsborough
Dunsborough is a peaceful retreat in Western Australia's Margaret River Region.
With its calm bay beaches and scenic walking trails, it's the perfect place for families and nature lovers to unwind.
Visit Meelup Beach for a swim, or explore nearby vineyards for wine tasting experiences.
Dunsborough's relaxed vibe makes it an ideal getaway from the city.
#4
Unwind at Kangaroo Valley
Nestled between lush hillsides in New South Wales, Kangaroo Valley offers breathtaking views and outdoor activities such as kayaking or hiking through national parks.
The village itself features quaint shops selling local crafts, as well as cafes serving delicious treats made from fresh produce sourced nearby.
Kangaroo Valley provides an escape into nature without sacrificing comfort or convenience.
#5
Enjoy serenity in Yamba
Yamba is a peaceful coastal town in New South Wales. It offers pristine beaches and a relaxed atmosphere.
You can explore the Yuraygir National Park, or take a fishing trip at the Clarence River.
Yamba's mild climate makes it a year-round destination for those looking for a peaceful retreat.