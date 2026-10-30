Overrated Australian beaches you can skip
What's the story
Australia is famous for its stunning beaches, but not all of them live up to the hype. While some are often touted as must-visit destinations, they may not be worth your time or money. In this article, we take a look at some of these overrated beaches and what makes them less appealing than their reputation suggests. Let's see which Aussie beaches you can skip.
#1
Bondi Beach: Too crowded for comfort
Bondi Beach is synonymous with Australian beach culture, but its popularity comes at a cost.
The beach is often overcrowded, making it difficult to find a spot to relax.
The high number of tourists also means higher prices for food and services in the area.
For those looking for a more peaceful experience, Bondi may not be the ideal choice.
#2
Manly Beach: Limited activities beyond sunbathing
While Manly Beach is easily accessible from Sydney, it offers limited activities beyond sunbathing and swimming.
The beach can get crowded during peak seasons, leaving little room for relaxation or other pursuits, like beach volleyball or snorkeling.
For those seeking variety in their beach experience, Manly might feel a bit one-dimensional.
#3
Cottesloe Beach: Prone to strong currents
Cottesloe Beach in Perth is famous for its picturesque sunsets and swimming opportunities. However, it is also notorious for its strong currents, which may make swimming difficult at times.
Although the beach looks perfect for a day out, you may not be able to enjoy swimming safely throughout the year. It is important to check local conditions before heading out.
#4
Byron Bay: High costs with limited rewards
Byron Bay is famous for its laid-back vibe and beautiful scenery, but it can be expensive without offering much more than other destinations along Australia's coastline.
Accommodation prices are steep, particularly during peak seasons, when demand spikes dramatically, leading to inflated rates across the board.
This makes it hard to justify the expense unless you are specifically seeking something unique here.