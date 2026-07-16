Australia's Great Ocean Road: Breathtaking spots
What's the story
The Great Ocean Road is one of Australia's most iconic coastal drives, offering breathtaking views and unique experiences. Spanning over 240 kilometers along the southeastern coast of Australia, this road trip is a must for adventure seekers. From stunning cliffs to lush rainforests, the route offers diverse landscapes and activities for all kinds of travelers. Here is how you can make the most of this epic journey.
#1
Explore the Twelve Apostles
One of the most famous landmarks along the Great Ocean Road is the Twelve Apostles. These limestone stacks rise majestically from the Southern Ocean, creating a dramatic coastal scene.
Visitors can enjoy panoramic views from various lookout points or take a helicopter tour for an aerial perspective.
The nearby visitor center provides informative displays about the formation and history of these natural wonders.
#2
Discover Great Otway National Park
Great Otway National Park offers a stark contrast to the coastal views with its dense rainforests and cascading waterfalls.
The park is home to an amazing variety of wildlife and plant species.
You can explore several walking trails that lead you through ancient trees and lush vegetation.
The Otway Fly Treetop Adventures also offers an exciting canopy walk above the forest floor.
#3
Visit charming coastal towns
Along the Great Ocean Road, you will find quaint towns that add to the character of this journey.
Towns like Lorne and Apollo Bay have beautiful beaches, local shops, and cafes serving delicious regional cuisine.
These towns make for perfect pit stops, where you can relax or indulge in some retail therapy before continuing your adventure.
#4
Experience surf culture at Torquay
Torquay is known as Australia's surfing capital, thanks to its world-class waves and surf culture.
Home to iconic beaches like Bells Beach, Torquay hosts several surfing competitions throughout the year, including Rip Curl Pro.
You can visit Surf World Museum to learn about surfing history, or try your hand at surfing lessons if you're feeling adventurous.
Tip 1
Tips for planning your road trip
When planning your Great Ocean Road trip, consider factors like weather conditions and peak tourist seasons.
Spring (September-November) or autumn (March-May) are ideal times with pleasant weather.
Book accommodations in advance, especially during peak seasons, to avoid last-minute hassles.
Stay hydrated and carry snacks for long stretches without amenities.
Respect local wildlife and follow safety guidelines on hikes and tours.