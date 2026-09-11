Australia's most picturesque train routes: A list

The Ghan is one of Australia's most famous train journeys, stretching over 2,979 kilometers between Adelaide and Darwin.

The journey takes travelers through the heart of the Outback, showcasing the stark beauty of the Red Centre.

Passengers can enjoy comfortable accommodations and gourmet meals while witnessing the changing landscapes outside their windows.

The Ghan also offers excursions at various stops along the way, giving travelers a chance to explore iconic Australian landmarks.