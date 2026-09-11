Australia's most picturesque train routes: A list
What's the story
Australia's vast landscapes can be best explored through its scenic train journeys. These routes offer a unique way to experience the country's natural beauty, from coastal views to rugged mountains. Whether you are an avid traveler or just looking for a new adventure, these train journeys provide an unforgettable experience. Here are some of Australia's most picturesque train routes that promise breathtaking views, memorable experiences, and lasting impressions.
#1
The Ghan: Adelaide to Darwin
The Ghan is one of Australia's most famous train journeys, stretching over 2,979 kilometers between Adelaide and Darwin.
The journey takes travelers through the heart of the Outback, showcasing the stark beauty of the Red Centre.
Passengers can enjoy comfortable accommodations and gourmet meals while witnessing the changing landscapes outside their windows.
The Ghan also offers excursions at various stops along the way, giving travelers a chance to explore iconic Australian landmarks.
#2
Indian Pacific: Sydney to Perth
Spanning more than 4,352 kilometers from Sydney to Perth, the Indian Pacific is one of the longest train journeys in the world.
This route crosses the Blue Mountains and Nullarbor Plain, giving passengers a taste of Australia's diverse ecosystems.
The train has a range of amenities, including sleeping cabins and dining cars serving regional cuisine.
Travelers can also participate in guided tours at key stops, such as Broken Hill and Kalgoorlie.
#3
Great Southern: Brisbane to Adelaide
The Great Southern is a relatively new addition to Australia's scenic train routes, running between Brisbane and Adelaide via New South Wales and Victoria.
This journey covers some of Australia's most beautiful coastal regions, as well as lush hinterlands.
Passengers can enjoy comfortable seating with panoramic views as they travel through places like Coffs Harbour and Melbourne's Yarra Valley region.
#4
Spirit of Queensland: Cairns to Brisbane
The Spirit of Queensland offers an immersive experience along Queensland's coast from Cairns to Brisbane over 1,681 kilometers in 24 hours.
The modern Tilt Train features reclining seats with power outlets, Wi-Fi access, and onboard dining options, making it ideal for both short trips and long journeys.
This route passes through Townsville, Mackay, Rockhampton, Bundaberg, Maryborough, and Gympie before reaching the capital city.