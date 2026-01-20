Austria's ski-touring spots are every explorer's dream!

Austria 's ski-touring trails are a dream come true for adventurers, offering breathtaking views and thrilling experiences. These trails, often less crowded than the conventional ski resorts, give you a chance to explore the untouched beauty of the Austrian Alps. From beginners to experienced skiers, there's something for everyone in these hidden gems. Here's a look at some of the best ski-touring trails in Austria.

#1 Explore the Stubai Glacier The Stubai Glacier is one of Austria's largest glaciers, offering year-round skiing opportunities. It has a plethora of ski-touring routes that lead you through stunning landscapes with panoramic views of the surrounding peaks. The glacier's high altitude guarantees good snow conditions even in summer, making it an ideal spot for ski enthusiasts looking for adventure outside the regular winter season.

#2 Discover Zillertal Valley trails Zillertal Valley has some of the most beautiful ski-touring trails in Austria. The region is famous for its diverse terrain and breathtaking views. Skiers can explore various routes, ranging from easy to difficult, depending on their skill level. The valley's unique topography makes it perfect for both novice and expert skiers looking for an exhilarating experience amidst nature.

#3 Experience Dachstein Massif adventures The Dachstein Massif is famous for its dramatic landscapes and challenging ski-touring routes. This region offers a mix of technical climbs and rewarding descents, ideal for seasoned adventurers looking for a real test of their skills. The massif's rugged terrain provides breathtaking views of glaciers and towering peaks, making it a must-visit destination for those seeking an unforgettable alpine experience.

