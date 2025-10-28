Boost immunity naturally with avocado and kiwi

Avocado and kiwi are two nutrient-rich fruits that can do wonders for your immunity. Both fruits are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can help strengthen your immune system. Adding these fruits to your diet can be an easy way to boost your body's natural defenses. Here are some insights into how avocado and kiwi can help you boost your immunity.

#1 Vitamin C powerhouse in Kiwi Kiwi is famous for its high vitamin C content, which is essential for a strong immune system. One medium-sized kiwi has around 71 mg of vitamin C, which is more than 100% of the daily recommended intake for adults. Vitamin C helps stimulate the production of white blood cells, which are essential for fighting infections. Eating kiwi regularly can keep your immune system healthy and ready to fight off common illnesses.

#2 Healthy fats from avocado Avocados are packed with healthy fats, especially monounsaturated fats, which are good for your heart and overall health. These healthy fats are also important for keeping your cells healthy and functioning properly. Avocados also contain vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects cells from damage by free radicals. Including avocados in your meals can keep your cell membranes intact and support a healthy immune response.

#3 Antioxidants in both fruits Both avocado and kiwi are loaded with antioxidants that protect the body from oxidative stress. Kiwi has lutein and zeaxanthin, which are good for eye health and reduce inflammation. Avocado has carotenoids such as beta-carotene, which are good for skin health and immunity. Eating these antioxidant-rich fruits can keep your body healthy by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress.