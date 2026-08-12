Love bagels? Try this creamy pesto twist
What's the story
Avocado pesto bagels make for a quick and delicious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This combination of creamy avocado and flavorful pesto on a toasted bagel makes for a satisfying meal that can be enjoyed at home or on the go. The recipe is simple, requiring only a few ingredients, making it an ideal choice for busy mornings.
Bagel selection
Choosing the right bagel
Choosing the right bagel is key to making your avocado pesto breakfast a hit.
Go for whole grain or sesame bagels for an extra dose of fiber and flavor.
These varieties go well with the creamy avocado and zesty pesto, giving you a balanced taste.
Toasting the bagel lightly brings out its natural flavors and gives you a nice texture.
Avocado pesto mix
Preparing avocado pesto spread
To prepare the avocado pesto spread, mash one ripe avocado until smooth.
Mix in two tablespoons of store-bought or homemade pesto for flavor. You can add salt and pepper to taste.
This mix not only adds healthy fats from the avocado but also gives you vitamins and antioxidants from fresh basil in the pesto.
Assembly tips
Assembling your breakfast bagel
Start by spreading your prepared avocado pesto mix generously over each half of your toasted bagel.
For added texture and nutrition, consider topping with sliced tomatoes or cucumbers.
A sprinkle of chia seeds or flaxseeds can also enhance the nutritional profile without altering the flavor significantly.
Quick tips
Enjoying your meal on-the-go
If you are short on time in the morning, prepare your avocado pesto mix the night before and store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
This way, you can just spread it on your toasted bagel in the morning without any hassle.
This makes it easier to enjoy a nutritious breakfast, even when you are pressed for time.