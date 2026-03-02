5-minute prep: Avocado toast with balsamic glaze

Avocado toast with balsamic glaze is a quick, nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. The creamy texture of avocado paired with the tangy sweetness of balsamic glaze makes for a delightful combination. This simple dish is not only easy to make but also packed with essential nutrients, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a healthy start to their day.

Tip 1 Choosing the right avocado Selecting a ripe avocado is key to getting the best taste and texture. A ripe avocado should yield slightly when pressed gently but not feel mushy. If you don't have a ripe one, you can speed up ripening by placing it in a paper bag at room temperature for a couple of days. A perfectly ripe avocado will make your toast creamy and delicious.

Tip 2 Preparing the base Start by toasting your choice of bread until golden brown. Whole grain or sourdough bread works best for added fiber and flavor. The toasted bread serves as a sturdy base that complements the smooth avocado spread. Once toasted, let it cool slightly before adding toppings to prevent sogginess.

Tip 3 Adding avocado spread Cut the ripe avocado in half, remove the pit, and scoop out the flesh into a bowl. Mash it with a fork until smooth but still slightly chunky for texture. Add salt and pepper to taste, enhancing its natural flavor without overpowering it. Spread this mixture evenly over your toasted bread.

