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Avocado toast with radish: A heart-healthy recipe

By Simran Jeet 10:10 am Jun 26, 202610:10 am

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Avocado toast with radish is a simple, yet nutritious dish that can help you maintain heart health. Avocados are loaded with healthy fats, while radishes add a crunchy texture and essential nutrients. This combination makes for a delicious meal that can be prepared in minutes. By adding this dish to your diet, you can enjoy the benefits of heart-healthy ingredients without spending too much time in the kitchen.