Avoid these overrated tourist spots in Finland

Finland , with its breathtaking natural beauty and lively culture, lures a lot of tourists every year. But, the hot-favorite destinations can sometimes be overrated. Here's a guide to steer clear from touristy places, and head towards more authentic experiences. By ditching the overcrowded sites, you can connect with Finland's unique landscape and traditions better. Here's what you should know to avoid these overhyped tourist spots.

#1 Rovaniemi: Beyond Santa Claus Village Rovaniemi is more or less synonymous with Santa Claus Village, attracting thousands of tourists each year. Although it provides a festive vibe, the place can also get too crowded and commercialized. Rather than just visiting this attraction, try exploring the nearby wilderness or visiting local museums that highlight Lapland's rich history and culture. It gives a deeper insight into the region beyond its holiday-themed charm.

#2 Helsinki: Explore beyond Market Square Market Square in Helsinki is a bustling hub for tourists looking for souvenirs and local delicacies. However, it can be a bit overwhelming with huge crowds during the peak seasons. To soak in Helsinki's charm without the hustle and bustle, stride into lesser-known neighborhoods like Kallio or Punavuori. These areas feature unique shops, cafes, and galleries that embody the city's creative spirit minus the touristy vibe.

#3 Northern Lights: Seek alternative viewing spots While the Northern Lights are a must-see phenomenon in Finland, popular viewing spots can be thronged with tourists looking for a glimpse of this natural wonder. Instead of heading to crowded areas such as Levi or Saariselka during peak times, consider heading to less frequented locations such as Utsjoki or Kilpisjarvi, where you might enjoy a more serene experience under the aurora borealis.