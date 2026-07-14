The Azores are home to some truly spectacular beaches
What's the story
The Azores, a Portuguese archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean, are famous for their stunning landscapes and untouched nature. Among them are some of the most pristine beaches that remain unexplored by the masses. These hidden gems offer an ideal escape for those seeking solitude and natural beauty. From black sand shores to crystal-clear waters, the Azores' beaches are a testament to nature's untouched splendor.
#1
Praia da Marinha: A hidden gem
Praia da Marinha is one of the most beautiful beaches in the Azores. It is famous for its clear waters and dramatic cliffs.
The beach is surrounded by lush vegetation, making it a perfect spot for nature lovers.
The calm waters make it ideal for swimming and snorkeling, giving you a glimpse of the vibrant marine life below.
#2
Mosteiros Beach: Unique volcanic formations
Mosteiros Beach is famous for its unique volcanic rock formations that rise from the sea.
The black sand beach gives a stark contrast to the turquoise waters, making it a photographer's dream.
The beach is also a great spot for those looking to surf or just enjoy a quiet walk along the shore.
#3
Praia Formosa: Diverse landscapes
Praia Formosa is famous for its diverse landscapes, from pebbly shores to sandy stretches. This beach is perfect for those who love variety in their surroundings.
You can sunbathe on soft sand or explore rocky outcrops nearby. The clear waters are perfect for swimming or just relaxing by the sea.
#4
Lagoa do Fogo: A serene retreat
Lagoa do Fogo is one of the most serene retreats in the Azores. This beach is located within a protected area, ensuring its pristine condition.
Surrounded by hills and dense forests, it offers a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life.
The calm lake-like water is perfect for kayaking or paddleboarding, giving you a chance to explore its tranquil waters at your own pace.