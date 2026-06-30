5 baby corn recipes you'll love
What's the story
Baby corn is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of vegetarian dishes. Its mild flavor and crunchy texture make it a perfect addition to many recipes. Whether you are looking for a quick snack or a full meal, baby corn can be the star of the show. Here are five delightful vegetarian recipes that highlight the unique qualities of baby corn, giving you delicious options for any occasion.
Dish 1
Stir-fried baby corn with vegetables
Stir-fried baby corn with vegetables is an easy and nutritious dish that goes well with rice or noodles. Just saute baby corn with bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli in some olive oil. Add soy sauce, garlic, and ginger for flavor. This dish is not just quick to prepare but also retains the crunchiness of the vegetables, making it a healthy choice for lunch or dinner.
Dish 2
Baby corn salad with lemon dressing
A refreshing salad with baby corn is just what you need on a hot day. Mix sliced baby corn with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and lettuce. For the dressing, whisk together lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. This salad is light yet filling and makes for a perfect appetizer or side dish at any meal.
Dish 3
Baby corn curry delight
Baby corn curry is a flavorful Indian-inspired dish that pairs well with rice or flatbreads like naan or roti. Cook baby corn in a rich tomato-based gravy with onions, garlic, ginger paste, and spices like cumin seeds and turmeric powder. The result is a hearty curry that brings out the natural sweetness of baby corn while adding depth of flavor from the spices.
Dish 4
Grilled baby corn skewers
Grilled baby corn skewers make for an excellent appetizer or snack at gatherings or parties. Just thread whole baby corns on skewers, along with bell pepper cubes and onion pieces. Brush them lightly with olive oil mixed with herbs like oregano or thyme before grilling until slightly charred on all sides.
Dish 5
Creamy baby corn soup
Creamy baby corn soup is perfect for chilly evenings when you want something warm but light on your stomach. Blend cooked baby corns into smooth puree along with vegetable broth, cream, salt, and pepper. Heat gently until steaming hot. Serve garnished with fresh parsley leaves, if desired.