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5 baby corn recipes you'll love

By Simran Jeet 10:17 am Jun 30, 202610:17 am

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Baby corn is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of vegetarian dishes. Its mild flavor and crunchy texture make it a perfect addition to many recipes. Whether you are looking for a quick snack or a full meal, baby corn can be the star of the show. Here are five delightful vegetarian recipes that highlight the unique qualities of baby corn, giving you delicious options for any occasion.