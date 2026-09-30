Canada's Yukon Territory: Top things to see and do
What's the story
Embark on a thrilling journey through the untouched wilderness of Canada's Yukon Territory. Famous for its rugged landscapes and rich wildlife, the Yukon offers an unparalleled experience for adventurers seeking to explore its vast, pristine beauty. From hiking through ancient forests, witnessing the Northern Lights, and exploring scenic trails, the Yukon promises an adventure like no other. Here is a guide to help you navigate this wild frontier and make the most of your expedition.
Kluane Exploration
Discovering Kluane National Park
Kluane National Park is a must-visit for anyone wanting to explore the wilderness. The park is home to some of the highest peaks in North America, including Mount Logan.
You can hike through diverse ecosystems and spot wildlife like grizzly bears and Dall sheep.
The park's vastness provides endless opportunities for exploration, whether you choose to hike, or take a guided tour.
Aurora viewing
Experiencing the Northern Lights
The Northern Lights are a spectacular sight that you can catch in the Yukon, especially during winter months.
The best places to see them are away from city lights, such as Whitehorse or Dawson City. These areas provide clear skies, minimal light pollution, and a perfect view of this natural phenomenon.
Dress warmly and be patient, as the lights can appear at any time.
Historical insights
Exploring Dawson City's history
Dawson City is steeped in history, having been a key player during the Klondike Gold Rush.
You can visit museums that narrate stories of the past and walk through streets lined with historic buildings.
The city also hosts events that celebrate its rich heritage. You can take guided tours to learn more about its colorful past, and how it shaped modern-day Yukon.
Tombstone Trails
Hiking in Tombstone Territorial Park
Tombstone Territorial Park is famous for its dramatic landscapes and hiking trails.
The park has trails for all levels of hikers, from short walks to multi-day treks.
You can witness stunning views of mountains and valleys while enjoying solitude in nature's lap.
The park is also home to diverse flora and fauna, making it a perfect spot for nature lovers.