Backyard bioblitz: Discovering local biodiversity
A backyard bioblitz is an exciting activity where individuals or families head out to their garden or nearby park to spot and identify as many different species of plants, animals, and fungi as they can. It's a great way to discover nature on your doorstep, learn about local biodiversity, and participate in citizen science projects. Plus, you don't need any fancy gear to join in!
Planning your bioblitz
Before your backyard bioblitz, choose a day with good weather and decide on a duration, ranging from an hour to a whole weekend. Gather tools like a magnifying glass, notepad, camera or smartphone for taking pictures, and guides or apps for identifying species. If you're participating in a citizen science project, make sure you know which apps they require for reporting your discoveries.
Identifying species
Start by taking a walk around your chosen area, paying close attention. Look for signs of life under leaves, near flowers, under rocks, and by water sources. Take pictures of the plants, insects, birds, and wildlife you discover. Identify what you find using field guides or apps like iNaturalist. Jot down or log the location of your discoveries in a notebook or directly in the app.
Engaging with citizen science
Your observations can provide crucial data to scientists researching biodiversity and environmental changes. After identifying the species you've discovered during your bioblitz using apps like iNaturalist or Seek by iNaturalist, upload your findings following the project's instructions. This not only supports scientific research but also fosters your connection with a global community of nature enthusiasts.
Making it educational
A backyard bioblitz is a fun and educational activity for the whole family. It helps us understand how different species contribute to ecosystems, emphasizing the importance of biodiversity. For kids, turn it into a game! Have them match the species they discover to pictures in field guides or apps like iNaturalist. This will sharpen their observation skills and foster a greater appreciation for local wildlife.
Safety tips
While discovering nature is fun, safety should always come first, particularly when involving kids. Ensure you wear appropriate attire, such as long sleeves, pants, closed shoes, and hats, along with sunscreen suitable for the weather conditions. Avoid touching unfamiliar plants or animals that could pose a danger. Always supervise young participants closely and keep everyone hydrated by carrying water bottles and snacks, especially if the activity involves an extended outdoor session.