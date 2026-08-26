Delicious ways to add bael fruit to your diet
What's the story
Bael fruit, also known as wood apple, is a tropical fruit with a hard shell and aromatic pulp. It is widely used in traditional medicine and cooking for its health benefits. Rich in vitamin C, calcium, and iron, bael fruit can be a nutritious addition to your diet. Here are five easy recipes to incorporate bael fruit into your meals, enhancing flavor and nutrition.
Smoothie
Bael fruit smoothie delight
A bael fruit smoothie is a refreshing way to start your day.
Simply blend the pulp of one bael fruit with a banana, half a cup of yogurt, and a tablespoon of honey until smooth.
This smoothie not only tastes great but also provides a good dose of vitamins and minerals.
The creamy texture from the yogurt makes it more filling, making it an ideal breakfast or snack option.
Chutney
Sweet bael chutney
Bael chutney is an amazing sweet and tangy condiment that goes well with snacks and meals.
To prepare it, cook the pulp of two bael fruits with 1 cup of jaggery until it thickens.
Add a pinch of salt and a teaspoon of cardamom powder for flavor.
Once cooled, store the chutney in an airtight container. Use it within two weeks for freshness.
Salad
Bael fruit salad twist
Add bael fruit to your salad for an exotic twist.
Scoop out the pulp from one bael fruit and mix it with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and lettuce leaves.
Drizzle olive oil and lemon juice over the salad before tossing gently.
The unique taste of bael complements the crisp vegetables perfectly while adding extra nutrients to your meal.
Tea infusion
Bael tea infusion
Bael tea is an easy-to-make drink that can help with digestion.
To make it, boil two cups of water with two tablespoons of dried bael pulp for five minutes.
Strain into cups, and add honey or lemon as per taste.
This tea is not just soothing but also packed with antioxidants, making it a great addition to your health routine.
Ice cream
Bael ice cream treat
For a unique dessert experience, try making bael ice cream at home.
Blend the pulp from three ripe baels until smooth, then mix with 1 cup of cream and 1/2 cup each of sugar and milk.
Pour into an ice cream maker according to the manufacturer's instructions until fully frozen.
Enjoy this creamy treat on hot days or as an after-dinner delight.