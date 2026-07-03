Baked kohlrabi sticks: A healthier alternative to potato fries
What's the story
Baked kohlrabi sticks make for a delicious and healthy alternative to regular potato fries. Not only are they low in calories, but they also pack in a whole lot of nutrients. Kohlrabi, a cruciferous vegetable, is rich in vitamins and minerals, making it a great choice for those looking to eat healthier. Here's a look at the benefits and preparation of this unique snack option.
#1
Nutritional benefits of kohlrabi
Kohlrabi is loaded with vitamin C, which helps boost the immune system. It also contains fiber that aids digestion and keeps you feeling full. The vegetable is also a good source of potassium, which helps maintain healthy blood pressure levels. With its low-calorie count, kohlrabi makes for an excellent choice for weight management.
#2
Preparing kohlrabi sticks at home
To prepare kohlrabi sticks, peel the outer layer of the bulb and slice it into thin strips. Toss these strips in olive oil and season with salt, pepper, or any other preferred spices. Bake them in a preheated oven at 200 degrees Celsius (about 400 degrees Fahrenheit) for 20 minutes or until they turn golden brown.
#3
Versatile seasoning options
Experimenting with different seasonings can elevate the flavor of kohlrabi sticks even further. Try adding garlic powder or paprika for an extra kick. For those who prefer a bit of sweetness, you can sprinkle some cinnamon or nutmeg after baking. These variations allow you to customize the taste according to your preference, while keeping it healthy.
#4
Serving suggestions for kohlrabi sticks
Baked kohlrabi sticks go well with a variety of dips like hummus or yogurt-based sauces for added flavor without compromising on health benefits. You can also serve them as a side dish with main meals instead of regular fries to make your diet healthier without compromising on taste.