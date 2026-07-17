5 reasons balance board exercises are worth trying
What's the story
Balance board exercises are becoming increasingly popular as a way to improve core stability and overall fitness. These exercises involve standing on a board that is balanced on a fulcrum, challenging your body's ability to maintain equilibrium. The practice not only strengthens the core muscles but also enhances coordination and balance. Here are five surprising benefits of incorporating balance board exercises into your routine.
Core Power
Enhances core strength
Balance board exercises engage multiple muscle groups at once, especially those in the core.
As you try to stay upright, your abdominal muscles work overtime to stabilize your body.
This constant engagement helps build a stronger core over time, which is important for overall body strength and posture.
Coordination boost
Improves coordination
Using a balance board also improves coordination by forcing your body to make quick adjustments to stay balanced.
This improves neuromuscular control, which is essential for performing daily activities and sports.
Better coordination can also help reduce the risk of falls and injuries.
Proprioception gain
Increases proprioception
Proprioception is the body's ability to sense its position in space.
Balance board exercises enhance proprioception by challenging your sensory systems to detect changes in balance.
This heightened awareness improves your body's ability to react quickly to unexpected movements or changes in terrain.
Cardio uplift
Boosts cardiovascular health
While balance boards are primarily used for strength training, they can also provide a cardiovascular workout when used at higher intensities or for longer durations.
The continuous movement required to maintain balance elevates heart rate, contributing to improved cardiovascular health over time.
Flexibility increase
Enhances flexibility
Regular use of a balance board can also improve flexibility by promoting dynamic stretching as you shift your weight from one side to another.
This gentle stretching helps loosen tight muscles and joints, enhancing overall mobility without putting too much strain on the body.