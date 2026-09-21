Never tried bamboo rice? Start with these tasty dishes

Jollof rice is a popular West African dish, and when prepared with bamboo rice, it takes on a new dimension.

The bamboo rice's nutty flavor complements the rich tomato base, making for a delightful meal.

To prepare this dish, cook bamboo rice with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and spices like thyme and bay leaves.

The result is a fragrant, colorful dish that can be enjoyed on its own or as part of a larger spread.