Assamese cuisine: 5 recipes using bamboo shoots

Bamboo shoots are an integral part of Assamese cuisine, adding a unique flavor to several dishes. These tender shoots are widely used in traditional breakfasts, giving an authentic taste of the region. Not only do they add to the taste, but bamboo shoots are also a healthy addition to your diet. Here are five Assamese breakfast dishes that use bamboo shoots, giving you a glimpse of this unique ingredient's versatility and cultural importance.

Dish 1 Khar with bamboo shoots Khar is a signature Assamese dish prepared with raw papaya, pulses, and bamboo shoots. This dish is cooked with alkaline water from the plant's ashes, giving it a distinct taste. Bamboo shoots lend a crunchy texture to the dish, making it even more delicious. Khar is usually eaten with rice and makes for a wholesome breakfast option.

Dish 2 Bamboo shoot pickle Bamboo shoot pickle is another popular breakfast item in Assam. The pickled bamboo shoots are prepared by mixing them with spices like mustard seeds, turmeric, and chili powder. This tangy and spicy pickle can be eaten with plain rice or flatbreads like roti or paratha. It adds an extra zing to your morning meal.

Dish 3 Bamboo shoot curry Bamboo shoot curry is a comforting dish that combines bamboo shoots with vegetables like potatoes or carrots. Cooked in coconut milk or mustard oil, this curry has a rich flavor profile that goes well with steamed rice or flatbreads. The creamy texture of the curry makes it an ideal choice for those who love hearty breakfasts.

Dish 4 Bamboo shoot fried rice Bamboo shoot fried rice is an innovative twist on traditional fried rice recipes by adding sliced bamboo shoots into the mix. The dish is flavored with soy sauce and spices like ginger and garlic, giving it an aromatic touch. This fusion-style breakfast option caters to those looking for something different yet familiar at the same time.