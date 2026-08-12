Banana chips can make your usual snacks more interesting
What's the story
Banana chips are a delicious and healthy alternative to traditional potato crisps. These crunchy snacks are made by slicing bananas and frying or baking them until crispy. Unlike potato crisps, banana chips offer a unique flavor profile and nutritional benefits. They are usually lower in calories and higher in fiber, making them a healthier option for snack lovers. Here's why banana chips can be your go-to snack.
#1
Nutritional benefits of banana chips
Banana chips are loaded with essential nutrients such as potassium, magnesium, and vitamin C.
These nutrients are important for keeping your body healthy as they help keep your heart healthy, boost immunity, and keep bones strong.
Plus, the fiber content in banana chips helps with digestion and keeps you feeling full longer than regular potato crisps.
#2
Lower calorie content
One of the biggest advantages of banana chips is that they usually have fewer calories than regular potato crisps.
While the calorie count may differ depending on how they're made, most banana chips have around 150 calories per serving.
This makes them an ideal choice for those looking to cut down on calories without giving up on crunchiness.
#3
Versatile snacking option
Banana chips are versatile and can be enjoyed in many ways.
You can eat them straight out of the bag as a quick snack or use them as toppings on yogurt or salads for an added crunch.
Their natural sweetness also makes them a great addition to trail mixes or granola bars.
#4
Cost-effective snacking choice
Buying banana chips can also be more economical than buying premium brands of potato crisps.
A pack of banana chips generally costs between ₹100 and ₹200 depending on the brand and packaging size.
This makes them a pocket-friendly option for those looking for an affordable yet tasty snack option without burning a hole in their pocket.