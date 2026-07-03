Give bananas a savory twist with these dishes
What's the story
Often regarded as a sweet fruit, bananas can be used in a variety of savory dishes that will surprise your taste buds. These tropical fruits lend a unique texture and flavor to the dishes, making them an interesting choice for anyone looking to try something new. From curries to salads, bananas can be the star of the show in ways you never thought possible.
Dish 1
Banana curry delight
Banana curry is a delicious combination of ripe bananas and spices, such as turmeric, cumin, and coriander. The sweetness of the bananas balances the heat from the spices, creating a rich and flavorful dish. Usually served with rice or flatbread, this curry is both satisfying and nutritious. The use of coconut milk also adds creaminess without overpowering the natural flavors of the bananas.
Dish 2
Savory banana fritters
Savory banana fritters are made by mixing mashed ripe bananas with flour and spices to make a batter. The mixture is then deep-fried until golden brown. These fritters make for an excellent snack or appetizer, and they can be served with chutney or yogurt for dipping. The crispy exterior and soft interior make for a delightful contrast in textures.
Dish 3
Banana salad twist
A banana salad twist incorporates slices of green bananas into fresh greens like spinach or arugula. Tossed with nuts, seeds, and a light vinaigrette dressing, this salad offers a refreshing take on traditional leafy greens. The green bananas add crunchiness while absorbing the flavors of the dressing without overpowering other ingredients.
Dish 4
Grilled banana skewers
Grilled banana skewers make an easy, flavorful dish by threading chunks of firm, ripe bananas onto skewers before grilling them over medium heat until caramelized slightly on each side. These skewers can be enjoyed as part of an outdoor barbecue spread or as an accompaniment alongside main courses, such as grilled vegetables or tofu skewers.
Tip 1
Tips for cooking with bananas
When cooking with bananas, choose ones that are just ripe enough, so they hold their shape during cooking processes, like frying or grilling. Overripe ones tend to become mushy quickly, which may not work well if texture matters in your recipe. Experimenting with different varieties, such as plantains, can also add variety and depth to your dishes.