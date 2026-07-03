Banana curry is a delicious combination of ripe bananas and spices

Give bananas a savory twist with these dishes

By Vinita Jain 04:51 am Jul 03, 202604:51 am

What's the story

Often regarded as a sweet fruit, bananas can be used in a variety of savory dishes that will surprise your taste buds. These tropical fruits lend a unique texture and flavor to the dishes, making them an interesting choice for anyone looking to try something new. From curries to salads, bananas can be the star of the show in ways you never thought possible.