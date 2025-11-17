Fan of bananas? You should try these 5 exciting recipes

Bananas are the most versatile fruit, and they can be used in so many recipes. From breakfast to dessert, bananas can be used in so many ways. Here, we bring you five exciting recipes that will help you relish the humble banana in a whole new way. Each recipe is easy to follow and requires common ingredients, making it perfect for anyone looking to try something new with bananas.

Dish 1 Banana pancakes with a twist Banana pancakes are a classic breakfast option, but adding a twist can make them even more delicious. Mash two ripe bananas and mix them with one cup of flour, one teaspoon of baking powder, and half a cup of milk. Cook the mixture on a skillet until golden brown on both sides. The result? Fluffy pancakes with a natural sweetness from the bananas.

Dish 2 Creamy banana smoothie delight A creamy banana smoothie makes for an ideal refreshing drink. Blend two ripe bananas with one cup of yogurt and half a cup of milk until smooth. Add ice cubes if you want it chilled further. This smoothie is not just tasty but also packed with nutrients, making it an ideal pick-me-up during the day.

Dish 3 Baked banana chips snack For those who love crunchy snacks, baked banana chips are an excellent choice. Slice bananas thinly and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Lightly brush them with olive oil and sprinkle some salt over the top before baking at 180 degrees Celsius for about 15 minutes or until crisp.

Dish 4 Banana bread indulgence Banana bread is a comforting treat that can be enjoyed any time of the day. Mash three ripe bananas and mix them with one cup of sugar, two cups of flour, half a cup of melted butter, and one teaspoon each of vanilla extract and baking soda. Pour into a loaf pan and bake at 175 degrees Celsius for 60 minutes.