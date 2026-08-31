Banana pancake fans, these ideas are for you
What's the story
Banana pancakes are the perfect breakfast option, combining the sweetness of bananas with the fluffiness of pancakes. They are easy to make and can be customized to suit your taste. Here are five different versions of banana pancakes, each with its own unique twist. From adding nuts to spices, these variations will make your breakfast exciting and delicious.
Traditional twist
Classic banana pancakes
Classic banana pancakes are made by mashing ripe bananas and mixing them into the batter.
This version gives you a natural sweetness, eliminating the need for extra sugar. The bananas also make the pancakes moist and fluffy.
To make them, mash two ripe bananas and mix them with flour, milk, baking powder, and a pinch of salt.
Cook on a skillet until golden brown on both sides.
Crunchy addition
Nutty banana pancakes
For those who love a bit of crunch in their breakfast, nutty banana pancakes are just the thing.
Add chopped nuts like walnuts or almonds to your classic banana pancake batter for extra texture and flavor.
The nuts not only add crunch but also provide healthy fats and protein.
Simply fold in about one-fourth cup of chopped nuts into your batter before cooking.
Flavorful enhancement
Spiced banana pancakes
Spiced banana pancakes add warmth and depth to your morning meal with spices like cinnamon or nutmeg.
These spices go perfectly with the bananas' natural sweetness, giving you a comforting flavor profile.
Just add one-half teaspoon of cinnamon or nutmeg to your batter for every cup of flour used.
Sweet indulgence
Chocolate chip banana pancakes
For those who love chocolatey breakfasts, chocolate chip banana pancakes are the perfect indulgence.
Just fold some chocolate chips into your classic banana pancake batter before cooking them on the skillet.
The chocolate melts beautifully while cooking, giving you gooey pockets of chocolate in every bite.
Berry boost
Blueberry banana pancakes
Adding blueberries to banana pancakes gives you a burst of berry flavor with every bite.
The blueberries add a tart contrast to the sweet banana base, making it a balanced breakfast option.
Just fold half a cup of fresh or frozen blueberries into the batter before cooking them on the skillet.