5 tasty ways to cook banana stem
What's the story
Often ignored, banana stem is a versatile ingredient that can add a unique touch to your vegetarian dishes. Rich in fiber and nutrients, it is an excellent addition to a healthy diet. With its mild flavor, banana stem can be used in various recipes to create delicious meals. Here are five vegetarian recipes that highlight the potential of this underrated ingredient.
Dish 1
Banana stem stir-fry
A simple banana stem stir-fry can make for a quick and nutritious meal.
Start by chopping the banana stem into small pieces and sautéing them with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and turmeric.
Add grated coconut for extra texture and flavor.
This dish goes well with rice or flatbreads and makes for a light, yet satisfying meal.
Dish 2
Banana stem soup
For those who love soups, banana stem soup is a great option.
Blend chopped banana stem with onions, garlic, ginger, and vegetable broth until smooth.
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
This creamy soup is not only comforting but also packed with nutrients that promote good health.
Dish 3
Banana stem salad
A refreshing salad can be made by mixing shredded banana stem with carrots, cucumbers, and bell peppers.
Toss in some lemon juice and olive oil for dressing.
This colorful salad is perfect as a side dish or as part of a larger meal spread.
Dish 4
Banana stem curry
For a flavorful curry, cook chopped banana stem pieces with tomatoes, onions, and spices like cumin and coriander powder.
Add coconut milk for creaminess. Simmer until everything is well combined.
Serve hot with rice or bread.
Dish 5
Banana stem fritters
Crispy fritters made from grated banana stem mixed with chickpea flour make for a delicious snack option.
Add spices like chili powder or ajwain seeds before frying them until golden brown on both sides.
These are best enjoyed hot with chutney or sauce on the side.