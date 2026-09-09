A simple banana stem stir-fry can make for a quick and nutritious meal

5 tasty ways to cook banana stem

By Vinita Jain 02:09 pm Sep 09, 202602:09 pm

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Often ignored, banana stem is a versatile ingredient that can add a unique touch to your vegetarian dishes. Rich in fiber and nutrients, it is an excellent addition to a healthy diet. With its mild flavor, banana stem can be used in various recipes to create delicious meals. Here are five vegetarian recipes that highlight the potential of this underrated ingredient.