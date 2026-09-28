Bananas v/s almonds: Which is healthier?
What's the story
Bananas and almonds are two of the most popular snacking options, both offering unique nutritional benefits. While bananas are known for their high carbohydrate content and natural sugars, almonds are famous for their healthy fats and protein. Knowing the nutritional profiles of these snacks can help you make healthier dietary choices. Here is a look at the nutritional values of bananas and almonds, and how they can fit into your diet.
#1
Carbohydrates and sugars in bananas
Bananas are famous for their high carbohydrate content, which gives an instant energy boost.
A medium banana has about 27 grams of carbs, including roughly 14 grams of sugar.
The natural sugars in bananas provide quick energy without the crash that comes with refined sugars.
This makes bananas a great option for pre-workout snacking or when you need an energy pick-me-up during the day.
#2
Healthy fats and protein in almonds
Almonds are also a powerhouse of healthy fats and protein.
A one-ounce serving of almonds has about six grams of protein and 14 grams of fat, most of which are monounsaturated fats, good for heart health.
The protein content makes almonds a great option for muscle repair post-workout or as a filling snack that keeps you full longer than carb-heavy options.
#3
Vitamins and minerals: Bananas vs Almonds
Both bananas and almonds are rich in vitamins and minerals that serve different purposes.
Bananas are an excellent source of potassium, which is important for heart health and muscle function. They also provide vitamin C, which boosts immunity.
Almonds, on the other hand, are packed with vitamin E, which acts as an antioxidant, and magnesium, which helps in bone health.
Tip 1
Caloric content: A comparison
When it comes to caloric content, bananas have fewer calories than almonds due to their higher water content.
A medium banana has about 105 calories, while an ounce of almonds has about 164 calories.
If you are watching your calorie intake, you may want to consider portion sizes carefully when snacking on almonds, as they are more calorie-dense than bananas.