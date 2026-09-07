Easy summer hairstyles you can create with a bandana
What's the story
Bandanas are the perfect accessory to give your summer hairstyle a makeover. These versatile pieces can be used in several ways, giving you a stylish and functional option to beat the heat. From keeping hair off your face to adding a pop of color, bandanas are an inexpensive and easy-to-use solution. Here are five creative ways to style your hair with bandanas this summer.
Tip 1
Classic headband style
The classic headband style is one of the easiest ways to use a bandana.
Simply fold the bandana into a long strip and place it over your forehead, tying it at the back of your head.
This style keeps hair away from your face while giving you a chic look.
It works well with both straight and curly hair, making it an ideal pick for any occasion.
Tip 2
Braided bandana twist
For those who want to add some flair, try the braided bandana twist.
Start by braiding your hair as you normally would, but include the bandana as one of the strands.
This way, you can add color and texture to your braid without any effort.
The braided bandana twist is perfect for long hair and gives you a unique look that is sure to turn heads.
Tip 3
Ponytail with bandana bow
Elevate your ponytail by adding a bandana bow.
Simply tie the bandana around the base of your ponytail and create a bow with its ends.
This style adds volume and interest to a simple ponytail, making it perfect for casual outings or even more formal events.
Choose a bandana color that complements your outfit for added effect.
Tip 4
Bandana bun accessory
A bun paired with a bandana makes for an elegant, yet effortless style.
Wrap the bandana around your bun as you would with any other accessory, and secure it in place by tying it at the base or letting it hang loose for added flair.
This combination is perfect when you want to keep cool but still look polished.
Tip 5
Half-up style using a bandana
The half-up style using a bandana gives you a trendy option that works for any length of hair.
Just section off the top half of your hair, and secure it with a bandana tied like a scrunchie or headband.
This way, you can add color and pattern without the commitment of permanent change.