5 books recommended by Barack Obama

Former United States President Barack Obama is an avid reader and loves to share his reading lists with the world. Among his recommendations are a few African authors, whose writings provide rich insights into different cultures and histories. These books give readers a peek into Africa's literary scene and the vibrancy of its storytelling. Here are some of the African literary gems that caught Obama's attention.

Cultural exploration 'Americanah' by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Americanah is Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's novel about identity, race, and love. It follows Ifemelu, a young Nigerian who goes to America for university. Through her experiences, we learn how difficult it is to traverse cultural differences and racial dynamics in both Nigeria and the US. The book is an engaging read that strikes a chord with many around the world.

Personal journey 'The Return' by Hisham Matar Hisham Matar's memoir The Return, explores his personal journey as he returns to Libya after years in exile. The book traces Matar's search for answers of his father's disappearance under Muammar Gaddafi's regime. Through this moving tale, we get to know Libya's political history and the emotional impact it had on people. Obama's recommendation makes this one a powerful exploration of family ties and resilience.

Historical insight 'Half of a Yellow Sun' by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Another notable work by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is Half of a Yellow Sun, which gives a historical insight into Nigeria during a significant time in the 1960s. The novel intertwines personal stories with the backdrop of conflict, highlighting love, loyalty, and survival amidst turmoil. Through its well-crafted characters, this book gives an engaging perspective.