Calling all foodies: Barcelona's top tapas spots 

Barcelona is a lively city with a rich culinary scene, serving a variety of tapas for vegetarian lovers. With more and more people going for plant-based options, the city has been quick to hop onto the bandwagon by serving plenty of vegetarian-friendly tapas. From classic Spanish flavors to innovative creations, these places have something for everyone to enjoy delicious vegetarian tapas in Barcelona.

#1 Traditional flavors with a twist One of the most popular spots in Barcelona serves traditional Spanish flavors with a modern twist. This place is famous for its patatas bravas and escalivada, both of which are prepared using fresh local ingredients. The patatas bravas come topped with a unique sauce that mixes the classic spicy tomato taste with notes of garlic and herbs. Escalivada, a dish made from roasted vegetables (like peppers and eggplant), is another visitor favorite.

#2 Creative plant-based tapas For those looking for creative plant-based tapas, there's one particular venue that really shines with its innovative take on vegetarian cuisine. Here, you can relish dishes like zucchini carpaccio drizzled with olive oil and lemon juice or mushroom croquettes stuffed with creamy bechamel sauce. These inventive dishes demonstrate just how versatile and flavorful vegetarian tapas can be when prepared thoughtfully.

#3 Cozy atmosphere and local ingredients Another must-visit spot offers delicious food and an inviting atmosphere, ideal for dining in at your own pace. Famous for using locally sourced ingredients, this place dishes out delightful treats like spinach empanadas or grilled artichokes with almonds and parsley dressing. The cozy ambiance makes it perfect to unwind with some of the best vegetarian tapas in town.