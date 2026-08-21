Jogging without shoes? Here's what it can do for you
What's the story
Barefoot jogging is becoming increasingly popular as a natural way to improve health. By going without shoes, people can experience a range of benefits that contribute to physical and mental well-being. The practice promotes a more natural running style, which can lead to better posture and reduced injury risk. Here are five surprising health benefits of barefoot jogging that might encourage you to ditch your shoes.
#1
Enhances foot strength
Going barefoot while jogging helps strengthen the muscles in your feet.
Without the support of shoes, your feet have to work harder to maintain balance and stability.
This increased activity helps build muscle tone and improve overall foot strength over time.
Stronger feet contribute to better alignment and support for the entire body during physical activities.
#2
Improves balance and coordination
Barefoot jogging also enhances balance and coordination by engaging more sensory receptors in the feet.
These receptors send signals to the brain about surface texture, slope, and stability. This helps improve proprioception, the body's ability to sense its position in space.
Better balance and coordination can enhance performance in various sports and reduce the risk of falls.
#3
Promotes natural running form
Running without shoes encourages a more natural gait, as it promotes a forefoot or midfoot strike instead of heel striking, common with cushioned shoes.
This change in technique can lead to improved posture, reduced impact on joints, and lower chances of certain injuries like shin splints or runner's knee.
#4
Boosts mental well-being
The experience of barefoot jogging also connects you more closely with nature, which can be calming and reduce stress levels.
The sensory feedback from different terrains stimulates mindfulness as you focus on each step you take.
This mindful approach not only enhances your enjoyment but also contributes to greater mental clarity and relaxation.
#5
Increases flexibility
Going barefoot while jogging promotes flexibility by allowing your toes to spread naturally with each step.
This natural movement helps maintain healthy joints in the feet, ankles, knees, hips, and lower back over time.
Improved flexibility reduces stiffness, which is often associated with wearing restrictive footwear, and enhances overall mobility.