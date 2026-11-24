5 benefits of running barefoot on grass
What's the story
Barefoot running on grass is becoming a popular fitness trend, promising a host of benefits for runners of all levels. By ditching shoes, this practice encourages a more natural running style, which can improve your overall health and performance. Here's a look at five surprising benefits of barefoot running on grass, and how it can help you achieve better health and fitness.
Tip 1
Improved foot strength
Running barefoot allows your feet to engage more muscles, improving their strength and flexibility.
Without the support of shoes, the small muscles in your feet work harder to stabilize and balance.
This can lead to stronger arches and better overall foot health over time.
Improved foot strength also contributes to better posture and alignment while running.
Tip 2
Enhanced sensory feedback
Barefoot running on grass provides direct contact with the ground, enhancing sensory feedback.
This heightened awareness helps runners adjust their stride and posture more naturally.
The sensory input from the grass surface encourages a more efficient running technique by promoting midfoot striking, instead of heel striking, which can reduce impact forces on joints.
Tip 3
Reduced risk of injury
By promoting a more natural running gait, barefoot running can help reduce the risk of certain injuries.
The lack of cushioning in shoes encourages runners to land softly, minimizing the impact on joints.
Additionally, stronger foot muscles and improved balance contribute to a lower likelihood of sprains or strains.
Tip 4
Increased calorie burn
Running barefoot on grass requires more energy, as it engages additional muscle groups compared to traditional shod running.
This increased effort can lead to higher calorie burn during workouts.
The dynamic nature of barefoot running stimulates metabolism by engaging core muscles for stability and support.
Tip 5
Connection with nature
Barefoot running on grass also offers mental benefits by connecting you with nature.
The feeling of cool blades of grass underfoot can be refreshing, while the open-air environment reduces stress levels.
This practice promotes mindfulness as you focus on each step taken through natural surroundings, enhancing your overall well-being.