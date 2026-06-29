Stress headaches? Basil leaves can help
What's the story
Basil leaves, a common herb in most kitchens, are known for their therapeutic properties. They can be a natural remedy for stress headaches. The essential oils in basil leaves have calming effects that may relieve tension and discomfort. Using basil leaves to relieve stress headaches is an easy, cost-effective way to find relief. Here are some practical ways to use basil leaves for this purpose.
Tip 1
Brew a soothing basil tea
Brewing a tea with fresh basil leaves can be soothing. Just steep a handful of fresh basil leaves in hot water for 5 to 10 minutes. The aroma and taste of the tea can help calm the mind and reduce headache symptoms. Drinking this tea two to three times a day may provide relief from stress-induced headaches.
Tip 2
Create a basil compress
A basil compress can provide localized relief from headache pain. For this, crush fresh basil leaves and apply them on a clean cloth or towel. Soak the cloth in warm water and place it on your forehead or temples for about 15 minutes. The warmth, combined with the scent of basil, can help ease tension.
Tip 3
Inhale basil essential oil
Inhaling basil essential oil is another way to harness its benefits. Add a few drops of basil essential oil into a diffuser, or mix it with carrier oil and apply it on your temples gently. The inhalation of the oil's aroma may help relax muscles around the head, reducing headache intensity.
Tip 4
Add basil to your meals
Incorporating fresh basil into your meals is an easy way to enjoy its benefits regularly. Add chopped basil leaves into salads, soups, or pasta dishes for both flavor enhancement and potential stress relief. Regular consumption might contribute positively towards managing stress levels over time.