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Stress headaches? Basil leaves can help

By Simran Jeet 05:54 pm Jun 29, 202605:54 pm

What's the story

Basil leaves, a common herb in most kitchens, are known for their therapeutic properties. They can be a natural remedy for stress headaches. The essential oils in basil leaves have calming effects that may relieve tension and discomfort. Using basil leaves to relieve stress headaches is an easy, cost-effective way to find relief. Here are some practical ways to use basil leaves for this purpose.